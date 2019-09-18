Ind vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE score: India win toss, decide to bowl first
Altough India would be studded with some of the best players in the business, South Africa would feature fresh faces for a new challenge for Virat Kohli's men
After the first T20I washed out without a ball being bowled, India cricket team and South Africa Cricket team would look to win the 2nd T20Is at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium,Mohali today before they face each other for Tests.
The spiners might have a gala time at Mohali, but a lot remains on how the wicket reacts at the later stages.
