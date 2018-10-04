JUST IN
Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: India win toss, bat first, lose Rahul cheaply

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw, who is making his debut, received his Test cap from captain Virat Kohli

India have lost their first wicket very early, with K L Rahul departing for a duck. This was after India won the toss and chose to bat first against West Indies in the first test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Shardul Thakur was not included in the playing eleven for India.

Prithvi Shaw, who is making his debut, received his Test cap from captain Virat Kohli.

"We are gonna have bat first. Looks a good wicket. There's a bit of grass that holds up the surface," Kohli said after the toss.

We are playing three spinners. Kuldeep is playing. Umesh and Shami start for us. Shaw is making his debut, he said.

We need to focus on our lower order contribution. See what Shaw can do at the top. It's all about giving them this phase. Give them some confidence, Kohli added.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite also mentioned about the batting-friendly wicket.

"I would have had a bat first as well. Using the new ball is the key for us. Got to be aggressive and enjoy the game," he said after the toss.

Holder will miss the test while Lewis will make his debut today for West Indies.

IND XI: L Rahul, P Shaw, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, U Yadav, M Shami, K Yadav


WI XI: K Brathwaite, K Powell, S Hetmyer, S Hope, R Chase, S Ambris, S Dowrich, K Paul, D Bishoo, S. Lewis, S Gabriel

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network and can be live streamed also on hotstar.com.
