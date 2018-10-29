JUST IN
Asian Hockey Championship: Akashdeep best player as India, Pak share title
India vs West Indies 4th ODI LIVE: India win toss, decide to bat first

Both India and West Indies would look to take lead as the series stand 1-1

BS Web Team 

Indian batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd ODI cricket match against West Indies. Photo: PTI

After suffering a defeat in the 3rd ODI, India would look to bounce back and lead the series but West Indies are no lesser team now, after being written off initially, they have now showed that they are an equal challenge and this will definitely be a tough one for India who is grappling with troubles a home.

West Indies have all to gain from today's match and it remains to be seen how this ODI would prove for the team.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Over 11: Holder to Rohit, wide, single off the second Dhawan takes one off the fifth ball, Rohit cuts the last ball for four. IND 63/0

Over 10: Nurse to Rohit, three singles off the over between the batsmen.

Over  9: Holder to Rohit: two dot balls and then a wide, Rohit takes one on the fifth, 2 runs from the over.   Over 8: Nurse to Rohit, single off the fourth, Dhawan cuts the ball for boundary and ends the over with another boundary. IND 47/0

Over 7: Roach to Dhawan: SIX!! two dot balls follow, single off the fourth,  Rohit pulls it for one, IND 42/0  

Over 6: Holder to Dhawan, SIX!! 3 dot balls, Dhawan gets two runs on misfield, single off the last ball. IND 34/0

Over 5: Roach to Dhawan, 2 runs off the second ball, single off the next, SIX, Rohit goea for a big one.IND 25/0

Over 4: Holder to Rohit, single off the first, Dhawan rotates the strike after 2 balls, a wide, 3 runs off the over. WI 16/0   Over 3: Roach to Dhawan: Four off the third, 4 runs off the over.   Over 2: Holder to Rohit: 4 off the first, 4 off the over.   Over 1: Roach to Rohit: Four off the first, a singe on the next, 5 off the over.
First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 13:25 IST

image
