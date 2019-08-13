India vs West indies 3rd ODI Preview: Kohli & co look to seal ODI series

After taking 1-0 lead over Windies cricket team, Virat Kohli-led would look to clinch the 3-match ODI series against at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.



With the opening game washed out, India took a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if the team will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.



Interestingly, this could be the last time that the legendary takes the field and the Jason Holder-led West Indies would look to give him a grand send-off. Speaking during the 2019 World Cup, Gayle had said that the ODI series and the Test series that followed would be his last. But the Windies selectors kept emotions aside and decided to ignore him for the Tests. So, the third ODI could be the last time that the opener is seen in Windies colours.



For India, it will be about keeping the foot on the pedal and not giving any inch away to the hosts. After an 11-innings phase where he didn't score a century, Kohli roared back to register his 42nd century in the second ODI and more than the hundred, it was the way in which he guided Shreyas Iyer in the middle overs that made the knock all the more special.



The wicket at the stadium isn't most conducive for stroke play and that will once again see the need for the batsmen to dig in deep and play according to situations. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look to collect runs at the top and it will be interesting to see if Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri persist with Rishabh Pant at the no.4 slot as Shreyas Iyer has made the most of the opportunity given to him in the second ODI where he scored a crucial 71 runs.



In the bowling department, India showed great composure in the previous game as all except for Kedar Jadhav picked wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most impressive of the lot with 4 wickets from his 8 overs and it will be interesting to see if the team management persists with the same combination or looks to give someone like a Navdeep Saini a go.



Khaleel Ahmed too came back well after getting hammered in the first game of the series and Kuldeep Yadav picking two wickets will do his confidence a world of good.





Here are the playing 11 prediction of both the teams



India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/ Navdeep Saini



West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, (c), Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20 match timings and streaming details



Date and Day: August 14, 2019, Wednesday.



Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad



Time: 7:00 pm IST, 01:30 pm GMT, 9:30 am local



The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

