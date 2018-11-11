India vs West Indies 3rd T20 LIVE: Pooran hits fifty, WI 181/3 in 20 overs

Innings Break! Windies post a total of 181/3 for #TeamIndia to chase #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/rzW7arAbzN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2018
BS Web Team Last Updated at November 11, 2018 20:35 IST
https://mybs.in/2VrUd0T
Innings Break! Windies post a total of 181/3 for #TeamIndia to chase #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/rzW7arAbzN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2018
Over 20: Khaleel to Bravo, SIX!! on a full-toss delivery, wide and single off the next, dot ball follows, Four to long-off on the next ball, SIX!!! what a shot by Pooran to backward square leg, Four and Pooran gets his maiden T20 fifty!! single off the last ball, 23 runs off the over, West Indies finish 181/3 in tehir 20 overs.
Over 19: Bhuvneshwar to Bravo, single off the first, Pooran gets four off the next as Chahal misses the catch, single off the next on a similar shot, single off the next, another single on a similar delivery, single comes off the last ball. WI 158/3
Over 18: Khaleel to Pooran, single off the first, Bravo misses the next ball, a yorker by Khaleel and no run comes off it, slower ball but just two runs off it as Rahul stops the ball on time, another yorker and Bravo misses it, one off the last ball, WI 149/3
Over 17: Chahal to Pooran, SIX!! Pooran waits for the ball, plays a reverse shot for it, 2 wide balls follow, 2 runs to sweeper cover, single off the next, one off the last ball. WI 145/3
Over 16: Bhuvneshwar to SIX!! slogs the second one to long-on, another one!! SIX!! two in a row... to long-off this time, single off the next, Bravo takes one off the fifth ball, single off the last ball, big over, WI 132/3
Over 15: Krunal to Bravo, two wides and then 2 singles follow, Bravo hits a boundary straight down the ground, gets two off the next, SIX!! Bravo finnally finds a big shot, smashed it well. WI 117/3
Over 14: Bhuvneshwar to Pooran, three dot balls, single off the fourth, Bravo takes one off the next, boundary off the last ball by Pooran. WI 101/3
Over 13: Sundar to Ramdin, wide and a single off the first ball, single comes off the next, Ramdin uses his feet to go for a SIX!! another wide ball after that, and OUT!! inaide edge and Sundar gets his man, Ramdin departs. Pooran comes next, single off the last ball. WI 95/3
Over 12: Krunal to Ramdin, single, Bravo takes one another single by Ramdin, wide off the next, singl off the next by Bravo, caught and bold chance missed by Krunal off the next, single comes off the last ball. WI 84/2
Over 11: Chahal to Ramdin, single, dot ball follows, Bravo goes straight and gets four runs off it, gets single off the next, another single comes for Windies, Four off the next, WI 78/2