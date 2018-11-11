India vs West Indies 3rd T20 LIVE: Pooran hits fifty, WI 181/3 in 20 overs

In the 3rd and final T20 International match, India would look to sweep the series while West Indies would try to pull a face saver as both lock horns.

India have been unchallenged in T20s also as West Indies have not been able to put up a fight despite experienced players joining them.

Today, the visitors would try for a change in script as it would also boost the morale of the team before they leave for home.

India would look to carry on with the same for and make it difficult for West Indies.