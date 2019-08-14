India vs West indies 3rd ODI LIVE score: Windies win toss, decide to bat
After the T20 series, India would look to clinch the ODI series as well, but the Windies team would look to fight back in what could be Chris Gayle's last match for the side
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Jason Holder and Virat Kohli during the toss of second ODI at Trinidad (Photo: BCCI)
After taking 1-0 lead over Windies cricket team, Virat Kohli-led India cricket team would look to clinch the 3-match ODI series against West Indies cricket team at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.
With the opening game washed out, India took a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if the team will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI LIVE Scoreboard
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match timings and LIVE streaming details
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
