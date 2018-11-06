JUST IN
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE: India smells victory, WI 82/7

India would look to seal the series with a victory in the second Twenty 20 International match in Lucknow. Catch India vs West Indies LIVE updates here

India would look to ring in Diwali in style as they face a weaker West Indies side in the second Twenty20 match at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today.

There were hopes from Windies as known names made their way into the team to revive its fortunes but it did not change the equation as the team collapsed on a low score of 109 runs which India chasing it well on time.

India, however, did face a challenge from pacers Oshane Thomas and Carlos Brathwaite and it would be interesting to see if the same repeats today.

For if not, then India would find another easy victory in the second Twenty20 too.

For India, Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed have been performing well, especially after the first match and they would look to continue the same form.

Ind vs West Indies: Key stats
  • Oshane Thomas has bowled Dhawan three times in three innings on this tour
  • Krunal and Hardik Pandya are the second pair of siblings to play for India in T20Is. Yusuf and Irfan Pathan were the first. Interestingly, all of them are from Baroda
  • If India wins the second T20 today, they would two matches in a T20 bilateral series against West Indies for the first time.
  • Rohit Sharma needs 11 runs to surpass Virat Kohli's tally of 2102 runs and become the leading run-scorer for India in T20s

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Over 15; Krunal to Paul, single off the second ball, Brathwaite taks one, no runs off the next two, single off the last ball. WI 84/7

Over 14: Bhuvneshwar to Ramdin 1 run, Brathwaite returns the strike, Inside edge and confusion but no runs off it, OUT !! caught by Rohit, Ramdin departs.  Fabian Allen comes in next, RUN OUT!! Pandya hits the bulls eye!! Allen departs.

Over 13:  Krunal to Ramdin, appeal for LBW, India goes for review but of now use, single off the next, 2 wides follow, Ramdin takes another single, 4byes off the next ball, no runs off the lsat ball. WI 79/5

Over 12: Kuldeep to Ramdin, no runs off the first two, Brathwaite gets two on the fouth ball. WI 71/5

Over 11: Bumrah to Ramdin, single, Pollard on strike, no runs off the next two, CAUGHT!! top edge and POllars in caught and bowled!! Brathwaite comes in next,. WI 68/5 

Over 10: Kuldeep to Ramdin, 1, four off the next ball. WI 67/4

Over 9: Krunal Pandya to Ramdin, 1byes, Pollard takes one, another single follows, and 5wides, 3 more singles follow. WI 62/4

Over 8: Kuldeep to Ramdin, dot ball, single off the next, EDGE AND CAUGHT!! Bravo gone for 23!! Rohit takes the catch at slips. Pooran is the new man in, boundary comes on the fifth ball and BOWLED!! kULDEEP STRIKES YET AGAIN! GOOGLE AND POORAN IS GONE! WI 52/4

Over 7: Krunal Pandya on the attack now, Bravo picks one off the second ball, Ramdin takes one, Bravo takes two off the next, Four off the last ball! 

Over 6: Khaleel continues, Hetmyer welcomes him with a boundary, OUT!! in the air but not much power in the shot, Dhawan takes a simple catch at long-on. Ramdin is the new man in, takes one and Bravo gets a boundary to fine leg and then a single on the last ball. WI 39/2

Over 5: Bumrah to Bravo, FOUR!! straight to fine leg, single off the next, the one is quite fuller and no runs off it, single off the last ball. WI 29/1
