India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

India Women's Cricket team will take on West Indies Women's cricket team in their third match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. The Match would begin at 06:30 am IST and will be broadcast across the Network and can be Live Streamed on the website and mobile application as well.

When and Where would IND W vs WI W World Cup Match take place?

The IND W vs WI W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Where can people watch CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?

People can watch India take on West Indies in the CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the Women's World Cup match between India and West Indies can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.

How is today's weather for India Women vs West Indies Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton?

The biggest weather update from Hamilton is that there are no chances of rain and the game would be played uninterrupted. The temperatures would also be akin to the subcontinent at this time of the year as they would hover between 27 Degree Celcius to 18 Degree Celcius from 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm Local Time, the timing for the match.

What is the pitch report for today's Women's World Cup match between India and West Indies?

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton has been good for chasing though, in the last game, India Women were not able to chase it out. World Cup brings with it the pressure and hence runs on the board always matter a lot. West Indies themselves are a prime example of it. Thus India should look to bat first after winning the toss. That would test West Indies and would help India's cause as its bowling has proven its worth in both the games that the women in blue have played so far. The pitch would most likely assist the spinners in the second innings as well.