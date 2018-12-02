JUST IN
ISL 2018-19 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK live: Lanzarote makes it 1-2

Chennaiyin FC and ATK have played 11 matches against each other. Chennai have won four of those matches while ATK emerged vitorious on three occassions

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK (Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com)
Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing revenge when they take on ATK in a crucial Indian Super League game at the Nehru stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

CFC had lost to ATK 1-2 in the away game and will be eager to get back to level terms.

Chennaiyin have faltered this season after winning the title in 2017-18 and John Gregory's attempts to find the right formula has been in vain. The usually reliable defence has been a letdown while the forwardline has been strangely off-colour.

ATK are better placed than Chennaiyin, at sixth place with 12 points, and would love to pick up maximum points to improve their position in the qualification race.

Coach Steve Coppell will want his men to exploit Chennaiyin's failings and score a win, which would put ATK in the top four.

Second half begins

Half-time report: A wonderstrike by Jayesh Rane and a Lanzarote penalty handed ATK a 2-1 lead over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai.   Chennai had a goal of their own, scored by Thoi Singh, in the 24th minute, in a game that has been an end-to-end stuff with movements all over the pitch.   Both the teams carved out chances for themselves, the first of which came in the seventh minute when Auguusto did wonderfully to get inside the box from left and roll it across the face of the goal to the far post for Orlandi who practically had the goal gaping in front of him but his left-footed strike missed the target.   Minutes later, Orlandi got another opportunity when he cut in from right, opened up space for himself and tried to find the far corner with a left-footed strike that sailed a little over the crossbar.   The first goal of the game came in the 15th minute when Jayesh Rane stepped in from the right flank, found himself in space and cracked a right-footed bullet from outside the box that ended up in the back of the net.   Chennai replied in kind within 10 minutes when Thoi Singh scored from the right edge of the box after his first-time shot bulged the bottom-right of the net.   Lanzarote then went close to scoring twice in the next 10 minutes but couldn't keep his shot down on both occassions. He did get his goal though, in the 44th minute, from the penalty spot after Hitesh's shot from inside the ball was handled by Eli Sabia. Lanzarote rolled the ball comfortably into the bottom right corner as the keeper slided the wrong way.

The referee blows the half-time whistle

Minute 45 -- One minute of additional time

Minute 44 (GOAL!!) -- Lanzarote steps up and rolls the ball comfortably into the bottom right corner as the keeper slides the wrong way. Chennai 1-ATK 2

Minute 43 (PENALTY!!) -- Lanzarote pulls the ball back from the byline and Hitesh shoots. Eli Sabia handles the shot and the referee points to the spot

Minute 40 -- Lanzarote makes a great run inside the box to get the ball on the inside right and shoots from a tight angle but can't keep his shot down

Minute 30 -- Lanzarote goes close! The Spaniard is played the ball on the inside right. He spots the keeper who is off his line nad tries to chip him but the ball just nestles on the rofftop

Minute 24 (GOAL!!) -- Thoi Singh scores!! Chennai get a corner, nobody can get to the ball inside the box but Chennai manage to keep it in and work the ball back into the box to Thoi Singh at the right edge of the box whose first-time shot bulges the bottom-right of the net! Chennaiyin FC 1-ATK 1

Minute 18 -- Lanzarote finds Balwant inside the box with a sublime chip. Balwant heads the ball on the run but can't hit the target. Although the linesman raises flag for offside, the replays suggest otherwise

Minute 15 (GOAL!!) -- Jayesh Rane. Steps in from the right flank, finds himself in space and cracks a right-footed bullet from outside the box that ends up in the back of the net! What a strike! Chennai 0 - ATK 1
First Published: Sun, December 02 2018. 19:10 IST

