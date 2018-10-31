JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC come from behind to defeat ATK 2-1 in Kolkata

The win sends Bengaluru to the third spot with 10 point from four games while ATK stand in the fifth spot with seven points from six games

ATK vs Bengaluru FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Full-time report: Bengaluru FC continued their good form and scored twice to defeat ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium despite going down early in the first half.

A thundering free-kick goal from Bengaluru FC's Miku at the stroke of half-time cancelled the lead 18-year-old Komal Thatal had given ATK earlier at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The match got off to a slow start with neither team creating anhy clear-cut chances, although Bengaluru did dominate the possession. Against the run of play, in the 15th minute, Everton Santos sliced open the ATK defence with a pin point pass and Thatal made a diagonal run from the right wing, drove into the box and smashed it to Gurpreet's left for his debut ISL goal.

Bengaluru had the opportunity to equalise in the 21st minute when Nishu put in a perfect cross for Miku who headed it powerfully but straight at the goalkeeper who made a reflexive save to deny him the goal.

The goal did come for Miku in the 48th minute, deep intro additional time, from a free-kick that arguably shouldn't have been given in the first place.

From the edge of the box slightly on the right, Miku did a little one-two from the free-kick and absolutely fired in a bullet that swerved around the wall and hit the top left corner.

Promptly after the game's restart in the second half, Bengaluru capitalised on the momentum to score their second goal. It came in the 47th minute off Erik Paartalu. Bengaluru got a free-kick at some distance from the ATK box and the initial delivery was half-cleared that fell nicely for Paartalu inside the box and the Aussie absolutely smashed it to make it 2-1 in favour of Bengaluru.

Late into the match, ATK pushed men forward in desperate search for the equaliser and put five crosses into the box from all directions but none closer to scoring, howeverm they did earn a corner and Gerson Vieira got at the end of the corner and rattled the woodwork with his effort.

The win sends Bengaluru to the third spot with 10 point from four games while ATK stand in the fifth spot with seven points from six games.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Minute 90 -- Five minutes of additional time given

Minute 90 (YELLOW CARD) -- Juanan shown the yellow card

Minute 85 (SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU) -- Dimas makes way for Xisco

Minute 84 (YELLOW CARD) -- Referee brandishes the yellow card  at Halder for a dangerous lunge

Minute 80 -- ATK push men forward in desperate search for the equaliser and put five rosses into the box from all directions but none closer to scoring but they do get a corner. Gerson Vieira gets at the end of the corner and rattles the woodwork with his effort. So close..

Minute 79 (SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK) -- Balwant is replaced by Hitesh Sharma

Minute 77 (SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU) -- Udanta out Boithang in

Minute 74 (SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK) -- Jayesh Rane comes in for goal-scorer Thatal

Minute 73 -- Balwant comes a little short as a long ball is pinged from the halfway line to the Bengaluru box and while Balwant gives it a chase, the delivery is a little too fast for him

Minute 69 -- Lanzarote scoops the ball for Everton Santos who fires in a shot from inside the box that Gurpreet does well to turn away

Minute 64 (SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU) -- Nishu out, Rinu in
First Published: Wed, October 31 2018. 18:29 IST

