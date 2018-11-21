JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC
ISL 2018-19 FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC live: Sumeet Passi makes it 1-1

Pune sit at the bottom of the points table while Jamshedpur are ranked fourth

FC pune city vs jamshedpur FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Bottom-placed FC Pune City host Jamshedpur FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Wednesday in a match which is crucial for their hopes to make it to the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are unbeaten this season but have managed to win only two games in their seven outings. Currently, they sit in the fourth spot and now have a great chance to go up the ladder by defeating a team which is off-colour.

If Pune need any inspiration for this, if being bottom-placed isn't firing enough, they could look at their head-to-head record against Jamshedpur against which they have won both games they have played against the visitors.

A big worry for Pune this season has been in the defence, which has failed to keep a single clean sheet so far and has conceded 16 goals – the most by any team this season. Pune have scored six goals from 29 shots on target with a passing accuracy of 65.03 per cent.

Jamshedpur have scored 14 goals from 34 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 73.79 per cent and have managed to keep one clean-sheet.

Pune City and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other on two occasions with Pune winning both times

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Minute 10 (GOAL!!) -- Sumeet Passi gives Jamshedpur the equaliser. He receives a cross inside the box with nobody marking him and has the easiest job to head it in, which he does, with aplomb. 1-1. Game on!

Minute 9 -- Marcelinho drives to the front of the box and shoots with his left foot and the keeper just palms the shot over the bar to safety

Minute 8 - Pune's Kamaljit with a perfect save towards his left

Minute 5 (GOAL!!) -- Diego Carlos picks up the ball near the halfway line and goes on a zig-zag run before driving a low shot towards the left corner from outside the box to make it 1-0 for Pune.

Minute 2 -- Jamshedpur get a free-kick on the right and it is played to the far post which a Pune defender heads out of play

Minute 2 - Jerry makes an early foray on the right wing and looks to put in a cross but it's blocked

Peeeeeeppppp.. and we begin! Pune in orange, Jamshedpur in white strips

The Indian national anthem is being played in the stadium now

The players are in the tunnel as we near the kick-off

.@FCPuneCity have maintained a % record against @JamshedpurFC, but with the tables turned this season, can they maintain their winning streak? Share your thoughts in the tweets below! #HeroISL #LetsFootball #PUNJAM #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/1l5pYKNJK5 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 21, 2018

The #PUNJAM line-ups are out and @marcelinholeite returns to the starting XI for @FCPuneCity while @Humey_7 starts from the bench against @JamshedpurFC! LIVE updates: https://t.co/eB8ux3Ja2q#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/VvLHub7tgY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 21, 2018

First Published: Wed, November 21 2018. 18:58 IST

