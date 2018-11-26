ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

Most of the eyes will be focused on FC captain when he makes his 150th appearance for the club against bottom-placed Dynamos in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in on Monday.

Chhetri has been the mascot for FC and has been with the champion side since inception. He has been the face of Bengaluru's campaigns all along and, just like the last clash against FC Goa, proved he can make the difference between two teams.

Monday's clash is between a team which occupies the second position against one placed at the bottom of the table. Dynamos are likely to find the going tough against a strong side.

Bengaluru FC are the only team who are unbeaten so far, although they have only played six matches. They are coming into the tie on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over FC Goa where both teams were reduced to 10 men. As a result, the Blues will miss the services of midfielder Dimas Delgado and Xisco Hernandez is expected to take his place.

have struggled in the attacking third especially, having only scored seven goals from their eight matches. Clinical is a word you wouldn't associate with Delhi as they have been extremely wasteful with their finishing.

Coach Josep Gombau will hope that his players have had adequate rest and that they would get over the disappointment from the first phase of games.

Bengaluru and Delhi have faced each other twice, winning one match apiece.