ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

Bengaluru and Delhi have faced each other twice, winning one match apiece

BS Web Team 

Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

Most of the eyes will be focused on Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri when he makes his 150th appearance for the club against bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Chhetri has been the mascot for Bengaluru FC and has been with the champion side since inception. He has been the face of Bengaluru's campaigns all along and, just like the last clash against FC Goa, proved he can make the difference between two teams.

Monday's clash is between a team which occupies the second position against one placed at the bottom of the table. Delhi Dynamos are likely to find the going tough against a strong Bengaluru FC side.

Bengaluru FC are the only team who are unbeaten so far, although they have only played six matches. They are coming into the tie on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over FC Goa where both teams were reduced to 10 men. As a result, the Blues will miss the services of midfielder Dimas Delgado and Xisco Hernandez is expected to take his place.

Delhi have struggled in the attacking third especially, having only scored seven goals from their eight matches. Clinical is a word you wouldn't associate with Delhi as they have been extremely wasteful with their finishing.

Coach Josep Gombau will hope that his players have had adequate rest and that they would get over the disappointment from the first phase of games.

Bengaluru and Delhi have faced each other twice, winning one match apiece.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

Bengaluru are in blue strips and Delhi in white

ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

Peeeeppppp.. and we begin!!

ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

The #BENDEL lineups are out. @rinoanto is handed his first start of the season for @bengalurufc while Francisco Dorronsoro starts from the bench for @DelhiDynamos. LIVE updates: https://t.co/5d2wRP6ZvO#HeroISL #LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #BENDEL pic.twitter.com/ffW9voLxmf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 26, 2018

ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

It's taken him a little more than five years to get there, and here's how 150 games in BFC Blue have played out for our talisman and skipper @chetrisunil11. #BENDEL #Chhetri150 pic.twitter.com/svYAoFio5K — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 26, 2018

ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

The lineups are out!   Bengaluru FC -- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chhetri (C), Rino Anto, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar, Chencho Gyeltshen.   Bengaluru FC subs -- Soram Poirei (GK), Boithang Haokip, Erik Paartalu, Kean Lewis, Semboi Haokip, Gursimrat Singh, Sairuat Kima   Delhi Dynamos FC -- Albino Gomes (GK), Bikramjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Marcos Tebar, Adria Carmona, Pritam Kotal (C), Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Andrija Kaludjerovic.   Delhi Dynamos FC subs -- Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Rene Mihelic, Romeo Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Mohammad Dhot, Rana Gharami

ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos live: Kick-off; Chhetri starts

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Bengaluru FC vs Delhi Dynamos
First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 19:23 IST

