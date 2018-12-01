ISL 2018-19 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC live: Lineups out

NorthEast United FC, a team that is unbeaten on the road, takes on the might of Jamshedpur FC, a side which is yet to taste defeat at home, in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The battle between free-flowing and the high-flying will have plenty at stake as the teams directly fighting for a Hero play-off spot face off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC, placed fourth on the table, have the second-best attack with 18 goals this season. Considering that only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer goals than NorthEast United so far this season, it will be an interesting battle.

It will also see a clash of coaching philosophies as Cesar Ferrando's Spanish Armada will go head-to-head with the free-flowing Dutch philosophy of Eelco Schattorie.

A win on Saturday would consolidate NorthEast's position in the top four and boost their chances of qualification for the play-offs. That will be the aim of Cesar Ferrando as well as he eyes a third consecutive victory at home.

and have faced each other three times out of which Jamshedpur have won one match while two matches ended in draw.