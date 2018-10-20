ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos FC and Kerala Blasters FC share the spoils

Minute 90+3 -- Players down inside the Delhi box. Stojanovic and Narayan Das clash vying for a ball and are now receiving treatment Minute 90+1 -- Vineeth again bolts inside the box and Kotal goes on a rash challenge that bundles Vineeth over. The referee though thinks it's not a penalty and leaves David James on the sidelines absolutely furious Minute 90 -- Five minutes of additional time Minute 89 -- Carmona goes on a mazy dribble and slides in a beautiful pass for Vikramjit who looks to round the goalkeeper before the linesman raises his flag. The replay shows that the linesman might have got it wrong, or at least it would have been a tight call Minute 87 (SUBSTITUTION FOR DELHI) -- Gharami goes out for Dhot Minute 87 -- Poplatnik rushes into the box and gets a part of his foot to the cross but that's about it

Full-report: Serbian Andrija Kaludjerovic struck late in the match to cancel out CK Vineeth's 47th-minute goal, forcing Blasters FC to share points with Dynamos at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

started brightly and controlled the proccedings and possession for a fairly good amount of time. The visitors attacked from the flanks but some good defending from Chennai players, especially Jhingan, kept the scoreline 0-0 in the first half.

gradually came out of their shell in the final 10 minutes. In the 34th minute, Vineeth got a chance to for a tap-in but failed to connect properly. The chance wasn't over yet and Stojanovic lined up to fire from the right side of the box but his effort could only find the side-netting.

Delhi's best chance came in the 40th minute when Mhalic found Romeo with a great ball down the right flank. Romeo got inside the box and pulled it back for Gianni Zuiverloon who dragged his effort wide, hence fluffing Delhi's best chance.

The contest became an even one as the half-time approached. continue to look to dominate possession and carve out chances while looked to hit the visitors on the counter.

Kerala started the second-half in an entirely opposite fashion and attacked from the word go while keeping possession. The positive game soon showed result as Vineeth scored within two minutes of the game's restart. Sloppy defending by Delhi on a corner allowed Vineeth to receive the ball with his back to the goal, turn and slide it inside the goalpost to break the deadlock.

The home team had the opportunity to double their lead in the 63rd minute when they caught Delhi on a break and created a 4 vs 3 situation. Poplatnik slid a pass to Vineeth on the left flank but the goal-scorer's shot tame shot could only earn a corner.

Delhi's goal came in the 83rd minute after Kerala captain went on the ground after a cramp. Jhingan's injury left space inside the box and Kaludjerovic capitalised on it to jump the highest and get at the end of a cross from the other end of the box to head it in and make it 1-1.

Kerala continued to push but couldn't restore their lead. Although, they did have a legitimate call for a penalty turned down in the 91st minute when Vineeth bolted inside the box and was bundled over by Kotal, prompting Kerala coach David James to slam his hat on the ground on the sidelines.

The draw sends Kerala to the second spot of the table with five points while Delhi Dynamos languish at the eighth place with a couple of draws and a loss. For Kerala though, the scneraio will be what would it have been if the penalty call was given.