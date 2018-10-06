ISL 2018-19 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa live: Revenge on the cards for visitors

-
-
FC Goa will look to head to the international break with a win over Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. The win would also serve as a sort of revenge for the visitors who were knocked out by the hosts during the play-offs last season.
The two teams will meet in their second Indian Super League clash at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
FC Goa come to the match after a 2-2 draw with NorthEast United FC in Guwahati while Chennai were frustated by Bengaluru FC who stole a 1-0 win in a tight affair earlier this week.
Due to heavy rainfall during the past two days, conditions at the Nehru stadium can be expected to be sluggish, making the job a tad tougher for the forward-line.
FC Goa has made the playoffs thrice in the last four years, is chasing glory and the coach hopes the team's attacking philosophy will pay dividends.
The aggressive style advocate by Lobera was on display during the draw against NEUFC and they will look to cash in against Chennaiyin, known to be slow starters.
Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have faced each other on 11 occasions. The team from Chennai won six while Goa have four wins to their name while one match ended without a result.