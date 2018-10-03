ISL 2018-19 live: Delhi Dynamos face former coach Portugal's FC Pune City

-
Miguel Portugal returns to Delhi, this time as the gaffer at the opposition's dugout. His team Pune City FC will be facing familiar foes in Delhi Dynamos who have locked horns eight times, with Delhi winning four and losing just one. Three of the games ended without result.
Delhi too have a new coach in Spaniard Josep Gombau who took over after his compatriot Portugal moved to Pune City FC. Gombau, a former Barcelona youth coach, is known to play possession-based style of football and that has set the fans raring to see his team in action. The team has made some acquistions in the transfer window with defenders Marti Crespi Pasual and Gianni Zuiverloon. Former Pune City player Marcos Tebar also make a return. Andrijia Kaluderovic is expected to spearhead the attack.
For Pune, both Iain Hume and Marcelinho will be unavailable for the Delhi game. But Gombau can call on Emiliano Alfaro for the goalscoring duties while Jonathan Vila and Adil Khan will try to orchestrate moves from the midfield. In defence, Martin Diaz and Sahil Panwar are expected to start. Vishal Kaith will be the man between the sticks for Delhi.
PROBABLE STARTING XI:
DELHI DYNAMOS: Francisco Dorronsoro, Gianni Zuiverloon, Marti Crespi, Pritam Kotal, Narayan Das, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandhakumar Sekar, Andrija Kaluderovic
FC PUNE CITY: Vishal Kaith, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh, Sarthak Golui, Sahil Panwar, Jonathan Vila, Adil Ahmed Khan, Marko Stankovic, Diego Carlos, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Emiliano Alfaro