ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

The second day of Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 brings back the repeat of the last edition's finale. Reigning champion FC travel to to fight it out at the Sree Kanteerava stadium today. Revenge will be on the minds of FC who lost 2-3 to last year and would look to settle the scores.

Last year, BFC had scripted a fairytale narrative, winning 13 of their 18 matches to qualify for the playoffs with four games to spare. But they faltered in the final.

Miku and skipper Sunil Chhetri had done bulk of the goal scoring for BFC, hitting the net on 26 occasions.

This year, FC laid claim to the inaugural Super Cup after drubbing Kingfisher East Bengal in the final. Thereafter, they travelled to Spain for pre-season training and played against Barcelona B and Villarreal B.

After returning, BFC played a couple of friendlies with I-League clubs Chennai City and Gokulam Keral.

Chennai, on the other hand, survived some anxious moments in the last season to qualify for the semifinal slot. They ploughed their way back under the guidance of English coach John Gregory who had instilled a sense of belief into the squad.

Chennaiyin's pre-season has not gone their way as they lost all their four games in Malaysia against Felda United, Malaysia U-19s, Terengganu FC and Malaysian Indian Football Association.

Last week, they drew 0-0 against I-League club Indian Arrows.

Indian Super League 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs FC

When and Where to watch: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary; and Star Sports Tamil 1 (Tamil Commentary).

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.