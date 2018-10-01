ISL 2018-19: New-look NorthEast United FC take on FC Goa in Guwahati

-
-
NorthEast United FC will be playing under Eelco Schattorie who has been handed the reins. The team now sport a completely different look with former PSG striker Bartholomew Ogbeche being their most notable signing.
Croatian duo of Mato Grgic and Mislav Komorski will marshal the defence with Rowllin Borges playing the anchor role in midfield.
FC Goa, as is their nature, will play a possession-based game and NorthEast United will look to exploit them on the counter. But how effective that will be remains to be seen. Their key players retained from last season's topscorer Ferran Corominas will be the main man upfront and will be supported by Miguel Palanca and Hugo Boumous.
Ahmed Jahouh will be the anchor man in midfield while Lenny Rodrigues and company look to complement the Moroccan.
Goa's defence had come under the scanner previous season and was their Achilles' heel. A prolific attack bailed them out on many occasions but Lobera will be keen to ensure they are more solid at the back this time around, without compromising on their attacking instinct.
Monday promises to be exciting and intriguing.