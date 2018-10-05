ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC take on FC Goa

travel to Tamil Nadu to face on Friday, days after sharing the spoils with NorthEast United FC.

The hosts, on the other hand, had to taste a narrow defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC when they lost 1-0.

The match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in will also be an opporutnity for to avenge their play-offs loss when they were beaten 1-4 on aggregate in the knockout stage by Chennaiyin, who went all the way to win the trophy last season.

Due to heavy rainfall during the past two days, conditions at the Nehru stadium can be expected to be sluggish, making the job a tad tougher for the forward-line.

has made the play-offs thrice in the last four years, is chasing glory and the coach hopes the team's attacking philosophy will pay dividends.

The aggressive style advocate by Lobera was in display during the draw against NEUFC and they will look to cash in against Chennaiyin, known to be slow starters.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: vs FC Goa

When and Where to watch: vs FC Goa

match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

