Football stampede kills 125: A look at sporting incidents that turned fatal

In one of the deadliest sporting events in recent memory, at least 125 people died in a that erupted during a match in on Saturday. Around 180 people were injured in the incident at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java.

In a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the former's home stadium, where only Arema fans were allowed to curb possible rioting between the fans of the two arch-rivals teams. Upset with their team's loss, thousands of Arema fans poured into the stadium. The violence spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadium's stands, causing panic among the crowd.

Panic was created after police fired tear gas, and chaotic runs for exits led to the deadly .

FIFA called the incident a dark day for all involved in and a tragedy beyond comprehension, while President Joko Widodo has ordered an investigation of security procedures.

However, this is not the first time that a sporting event has turned tragic. Over the decades, many events have witnessed tragedies and deaths of fans and players.

Lima, 1964

Among the worst stadium tragedies, 320 people died in a at the National Stadium in Lima during a playoff between Peru and Argentina in an Olympic qualifier in 1964. The chaos started after a goal by Peru was annulled when Argentina was already winning one-zero. Police fire tear gas at angered fans to stop them from going into the field, the incident, more commonly known as the Lima riot, then led to the deaths of around 320 people.

Glasgow, 1971

At least 66 people were killed during a football match in Glasgow, Scotland when a late goal caused fans, who were leaving the stadium, to rush back in, causing a crush among the crowd. More than 200 people were injured in the incident.





Munich, 1972

In an attack during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, West Germany by members of Black September, a Palestinian terrorist group, two members of the Israeli Olympic team were killed, while nine others were taken hostage. The incident is known as the Munich massacre.

Kolkata, 1980

A total of 16 people were killed in a stampede and riot on August 16, 1980, at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens during a football match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League match. The fans of the two teams clashed after an on-pitch scuffle between East Bengal's Dilip Palit and Mohun Bagan's Bidesh Bose. While violence spread in the stand, the match continued on the pitch as no one realised what was going on in the stand.

1988, Nepal

In March 1988, 90 people were killed at the national football stadium in Nepal's capital Kathmandu after fans rushed towards the locked gates to save themselves from a hailstorm.

1989, Hillsborough

At least 96 people were crushed to death on 15 April 1989 due to overcrowding during a football match at Sheffield's Hillsborough Stadium in South Yorkshire, England. During the match, spectators tried to force their way into the terraces, due to which fans at the front of the terrace were crushed against a fence, while some had died even while standing up.

2009, Pakistan

Six members of the Sri Lanka national cricket team were killed on March 3, 2009, after 12 gunmen fired on the bus carrying the players near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. In the incident, two civilians and six Pakistani policemen were also killed. The attack happened when the cricketers were on their way to the stadium to play the third day of the second Test match against Pakistan.

2013, Boston

Three people were killed, while hundreds were injured in a domestic terror attack during the annual Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.