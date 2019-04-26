JUST IN
IPL 2019 CSK vs MI Preview: Mumbai look to cement a place for playoffs

Mumbai, currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 games, lost against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs

BS Web Team & PTI 

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma
Photo: IPL Twiiter

In match 44 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings will host Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai Friday.

After MS Dhoni's team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Shane Watson's unbeaten 96, they would be looking to continue the momentum as the top the IPL 2019 Points Table with 16 points.

The visitors, currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 games, lost against Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs.

After Watson, CSK hope Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav find form before the playoffs.

Mumbai would look to add two more points with a win and cement its place for the playoffs as the side has been inconsistent and a loss could cause them some worry.

Mumbai Indians have a long tail of batsmen and the onus would be once again on Chennai's bowlers to pick wickets.

An interesting battle looms between the two three-time champions.

Chennai Super Kings Team News:

The bowlers have played a big role in CSK's success so far, especially at home, on sluggish tracks. The much-improved Deepak Chahar will be key in the matches to come with his intelligent bowling at the start and at the death.

Though Imran Tahir, who is the second highest wicket-taker with 16, went wicketless in the SRH match, the South African veteran will be expected to stymie the powerful Mumbai Indians batting line-up along with fellow spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh.


Mumbai Indians Team News:

Mumbai have had a roller coaster season and they now need to be at their best in the last lap of the preliminary phase.

In Rohit Sharma, they have a shrewd captain who leads from the front, and a solid batting unit that includes Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik & Krunal.

Jasprit Bumrah & Co. will be wary of CSK's batting with Watson having found his mojo again and the ever-reliable Dhoni.

Here are the playing 11 probable of both the teams

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ben Cutting, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.



IPL 2019, Match 44: CSK vs MI Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 26, 2019, Friday

Place: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Time: 8:00 pm IST

CSK vs MI match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the CSK vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.


Here are the squads of both the teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 00:08 IST

