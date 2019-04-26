IPL 2019, CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE: Chennai eye revenge against MI at Chepauk
Both the sides have faced each other in 27 matches. While Mumbai have won 15 of these, Chennai have managed to win the remaining 12. Catch CSK vs MI Live score, Toss and match updates here
Rohit Sharma. Photo: PTI
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier league (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni will lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK might have already reached the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for the play-offs, but they would like to consolidate their position at the top of IPL points table 2019, which will enable them to play Qualifier 1 at their home ground. So far, Chennai Super Kings have not lost a single game at Chepauk Stadium in IPL 2019. MS Dhoni and company would be a little relaxed after their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they won convincingly by six wickets. Opener Shane Watson, who failed to click in the earlier part of IPL 2019, finally regained his form smashing a brilliant 96 off 53 balls. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals and look to cement their place in playoffs. The CSK-MI face-off is most anticipated IPL fixture. The Rohit Sharma-led side had outclassed the yellow brigade by 37 runs when they last faced-off in Mumbai. Both the sides have faced each other in 27 matches in IPL history and Mumbai have won 15 of these games. Chennai have won the remaining 12.
CSK vs MI match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream CSK vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
