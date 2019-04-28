- InterGlobe Hotels plans to invest Rs 700 cr in India, add 6 hotels by 2022
IPL 2019 DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Delhi eye IPL playoffs spot in today's match
Royal Challengers Bangalore will miss the services of South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Check DC vs RCB LIVE score, toss updates and Match commentary here
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Rishabh Pant and his ways, unconventional to the core and which have fuelled Capitals' rare IPL title charge, will confront Virat Kohli and, ironically, in a city where he learned the basics of cricket. There has been no looking back since Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested a long losing streak on April 19 in Kolkata. RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. But the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly's rampaging outfit. A win will ensure that Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the third spot on IPL points table 2019, behind Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth. However, Delhi's performance at home has been woeful, but having registered a win after two consecutive losses here, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be high on confidence. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore will miss the services of South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Head to head, RCb have an advantage as they won 14 out of 22 matches while Delhi Capitals won only seven.
IPL 2019: Match 46, DC vs RCB LIVE score
IPL 2019: Match 46, DC vs RCB LIVE streaming
DC vs RCB match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream DC vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
