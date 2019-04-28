IPL 2019, KKR vs MI LIVE score: Mumbai look to knockout KKR from play offs
The Rohit Sharma-led side have been KKR's nemesis ever since the IPL began, racking up a mammoth 18 wins to KKR's five in 23 meetings. Check KKR vs MI LIVE score, toss and match updates here
In today’s second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma at The Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With an enviable head-to-head record to back them, MI will look to cement their place in IPL playoffs by knocking KKR out of IPL 2019. Mumbai Indians are placed second in IPL points table 2019 with 14 points from 11 games. Their 46-run victory over table-toppers Chennai Super Kings helped them inch closer to a playoffs berth with three matches remaining. Incidentally, Mumbai will play KKR twice in the space of one week. The Rohit Sharma-led side have been KKR's nemesis ever since the IPL began, racking up a mammoth 18 wins to KKR's five in 23 meetings. While Mumbai have been in good form with skipper Rohit also finding his touch against MS Dhoni-less CSK with a match-winning 67. Dinesh Karthik's men lost six games in a row and are all but out of a playoff reckoning. A defeat on the morrow would ensure their early exit.
KKR vs MI match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KKR vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
