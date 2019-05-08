- Bosch, Amara Raja, Reliance Infra, Shriram City Union hit 52-week low
- Reliance Industries hits 8-week low; down 7% in three days
- You cannot exclude shell companies while calculating GDP: Pronab Sen
- Board to put an end to market rumours on co's FY19 results on May 27: ZEEL
- Apple gets ready for first retail store in India; picks sites in Mumbai
IPL 2019 DC vs SRH LIVE score: Can Delhi hold their nerves in Eliminator?
Vizag pitch is expected to be bowling friendly track as last time when India played with Australia here, saw scores of 126 and 127. Check DC vs SRH LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Shreyas Iyer will lock horns with Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Eliminator at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Re-branded before the start of the 12th season of the IPL, Capitals have been one of the top sides in IPL 2019, playing cricket never seen before from them. Now, they are two steps away from a dream final. The winner of Eliminator will take on Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2. For DC, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant will be key while for SRH in-form Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson will look to end middle-order woes after departure of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. Vizag pitch is expected to be bowling friendly track as last time when India played with Australia here, saw scores of 126 and 127.
IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH LIVE score
Check full scorecard here
DC vs SRH head to head in IPL
Head to head, Sunrisers Hyderabad have an edge as they won nine of 14 matches while Delhi Capitals won five.
DC vs SRH Live streaming details
DC vs SRH Eliminator match will start at 7:30 pm IST. The IPL 2019 Eliminator will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. IPL fans can watch the Live in-depth analysis of today’s match on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can also live stream DC vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here