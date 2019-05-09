IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC Preview: Can Delhi continue their dream run?

In qualifier 2 of VIVO (IPL 2019) (DC) will face (CSK) at the in Visakhapatnamon on Friday. MS Dhoni-led Chennai lost to Mumbai Indians in the qualifier 1 on Tuesday but they get another chance to reach the finals as they are placed second in points table. Delhi defeated Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday in the last-over thriller to face Chennai in the virtual semifinal. While Capitals will have an advantage over Super Kings as they know the conditions of Vizag stadium better but for CSK, MS Dhoni's experience will be handy to gauge the nature of the wicket. Chennai would look to fix their vulnerable spots while Delhi would look to be more consistent with the batting. Overall, both sides have their weakness exposed and the team that take advantage of others mistake early is likely to clinch the victory.



Chennai received a jolt when all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was injured in their last league match against Kings XI Punjab and was ruled out of CSK included Murali Vijay in their playing 11 against Mumbai and would likely to retain him against Delhi.

could not show any fight in front of Mumbai's bowling as the early wickets weakened the run flow. MS Dhoni's unbeaten 37 and Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten 42 helped the team put 131/4 in 20 overs. Shane Watson yet again failed to connect the ball and perished early while Suresh Raina was caught and bowled by Jayant Yadav after he played an irresponsible shot in the air.



The way Chennai's batsmen played in their home ground raises a lot of questions as even admitted that his batsmen failed to read the slow Chepauk track and were not discreet in their shot selection.



"At home, we had to assess the conditions quickly. We have played 6 to 7 games already, that's the home advantage. We needed to know how the pitch behaves, would it be tacky? Is the ball coming on or not, those were the things we didn't do well, I think the batting needs to get better," the CSK skipper said after the match.



Dhoni was particularly critical about the fact that shot selection wasn't the best in many cases during the past few games.



"These are the best batsmen we have got, it looks like we are batting well, but at times, but in different games, they pull off shots that shouldn't be played. These are the players who we have banked on. They have the experience and they should know to assess the conditions better, hopefully, we will do well in the next game," he said.



Chennai bowlers have little to defend but they put a decent show by picking Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock early and then Imran Tahir reignited the hopes by dismissing Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya on successive deliveries. Yet they could not avert the inevitable.



If Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh strike yet again during powerplay, Chennai will have an upper hand. A lot depends on how Imran Tahir bowls in the middle over while Dwayne Bravo would have to restrict run flow. Chennai may not look for any changes but as they play with three spinners and if they have a good outing in Vizag, it'll all be in their favour.





Delhi chased dow 163-run target given by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday with one-ball to spare as and Shikhar Dhawan gave a flying start to the team and after some ups and downs hit 21-ball 49 to take the team towards victory.



In doing so, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi yet again showed its weakness, especially the inconsistent batting. Despite a good start, the batting collapsed under pressure and if it weren't for Rishabh Pant, the team would have lost the contest.



"If you are set on a wicket like this, you have to finish the match for your team. I took it very close, but next time I will finish it for the team. (Pressure) I just try to be positive. If your mindset is negative, it doesn't help," Pant said after the match.



"In T20s, you need 40 off 20 or so, then you have to attack one bowler. I don't see who's bowling. It's in our muscle memory, and that's why we practise so much. Today, that was special because I didn't try to hit the ball too hard. I was just watching the ball, and I was trying to time the ball," he added.



The qualifier 2 will again be a pressure match with Dhoni trying all the tactics to put the young opponents in difficulty. Delhi is still doing fine in absence of Kagiso Rabada as is picking early wickets.



The side relies on Amit Mishra for the spin attack as Axar Patel has been ineffective in last few matches.



Delhi's success relies mainly on its batting and the young trio -- Shreyas Iyer, and -- would have to perform. Shikhar Dhawan found it difficult to hit runs in the eliminator against SRH and threw away his wicket in a haste, Delhi would expect a responsible inning from the experienced batsman.



Delhi would be high on confidence as they know the conditions of the ground after playing and winning the match in Vizag but Chennai is unlikely to make the same mistake.





Here are the predicted playing 11 for CSK and DC



DC Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, (c), (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult



CSK Playing 11: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar

DC and CSK squads:



DC Squad: (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.



CSK Squad: Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

