IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI Live score: Kings XI Punjab look to bounce back today
In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have won 12 out of 22 matches played between them while Kings XI have won 10. Check KXIP vs MI LIVE score and match commentary here
In today’s first match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. A deflated KXIP will look to get their IPL 2019 campaign back on track in their first home leg fixture. On the other hand, MI will be high on confidence after winning the nail-biter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, though the match was marred by umpiring howler. After beating Rajasthan Royals on the road in KXIP’s opening fixture of IPL 2019, a game infamous for Ashwin's 'Mankading' Jos Buttler, Kings XI lost by 28 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have won 12 out of 22 matches played between them while Kings XI have won 10.
KXIP vs MI match will start from 4:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KXIP vs MI 2019 match on Hotstar app and website.
