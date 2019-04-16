JUST IN
ICC WC 2019: Bangladesh name World Cup squad; Mosaddek makes comeback
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR LIVE score: Rajasthan Royals seek revenge vs Kings XI

In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 10 out of 18 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight. Check KXIP vs RR LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here

IPL 2019, Ashwin mankad
Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Butler reacts after being 'Mankaded' by Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin during the Indian Premier League cricket match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. Photo: PTI

In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) led by R Ashwin will play Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. With just two wins from seven games, RR will be desperate for a win in order to keep their chances alive of making it to the playoffs of IPL 2019. Rajasthan Royals will also seek revenge for their previous loss against KXIP when the two teams met on March 25. The match was marred by controversy when R Ashwin 'Mankaded' England batsman Jos Buttler at a crucial moment. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab, who are at the fifth spot on IPL points table 2019, are coming after losing to bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. The toss will be crucial with dew turning out to be a key factor is most of the games at Mohali. In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 10 out of 18 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight.

IPL 2019, Match 32: KXIP vs RR Live streaming

KXIP vs RR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KXIP vs RR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 17:30 IST

