IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR LIVE score: Rajasthan Royals seek revenge vs Kings XI

In today’s match of (IPL 2019), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) led by will play Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. With just two wins from seven games, RR will be desperate for a win in order to keep their chances alive of making it to the playoffs of Rajasthan Royals will also seek revenge for their previous loss against KXIP when the two teams met on March 25. The match was marred by controversy when 'Mankaded' England batsman Jos Buttler at a crucial moment. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab, who are at the fifth spot on IPL points table 2019, are coming after losing to bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. The toss will be crucial with dew turning out to be a key factor is most of the games at Mohali. In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 10 out of 18 matches while Kings XI Punjab won eight.

