IPL 2019 Live score, CSK vs DC Qualifier 2: Battle of finishers at Vizag
Chennai Super Kings have an advantage as they won 14 out of 20 matches while Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) won six. Check CSK vs DC LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s IPL match of VIVO Indian Premier league (IPL 2019), defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni will eye an IPL 2019 final spot when they take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. CSK are coming into the match after a drubbing from Mumbai Indians, while DC pulled off a thrilling victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator. If Delhi manage to make it to the finals, this will be their first appearance in IPL finals. The virtual semi-final will be a battle between Super Kings’ spin trio -- Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja -- and Capitals’ batsmen -- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, given the slow nature of Vizag wicket. However, the odds favour Chennai as they defeated Delhi in both home, away fixtures and that too on a spin friendly track. The toss will be crucial as dew will be factor in the second innings and both teams will look to choose their playing 11, keeping in mind the wet ball.
IPL 2019 LIVE score, CSK vs DC in Qualifier 2
CSK vs DC Head to head
Here’s how to live stream IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 between CSK and DC
CSK vs DC Qualifier 2 will start at 7:30 pm IST. The IPL 2019 Qualifier will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. IPL fans can watch the Live in-depth analysis of today’s match on Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can also live stream CSK vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
