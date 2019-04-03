IPL 2019, MI vs CSK LIVE score: Mumbai-Chennai rivalry to fire up Wankhede
In head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have an edge as they won 13 out of 24 matches while Chennai Super Kings won 11. Check MI vs CSK LIVE score and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK will start as favourites riding high on Dhoni’s form and Dwayne Bravo’s death over heroics. Called the 'Daddy's Army' as most players in their playing 11 are above the age of 30, Super Kings have defied all odds to win the IPL 2018 title and have continued their form in IPL 2019, winnings all the three fixtures so far. On the other hand, MI are over-dependent on openers Rohit Sharma and South African Quinton de Kock, while others failed to step up barring Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya. The MI-CSK rivalry make today’s IPL match a high-octane clash as in IPL 2018, when chasing the target of 166 CSK were reeling at 118-8, Dwayne Bravo turned the match single-handedly on its head by scoring 68 off 30 balls and won the match for CSK. Though, in head to head comparison, Mumbai Indians have an edge as they won 13 out of 24 matches while Super Kings won 11.
