IPL 2019 playoffs: Lets's look at who stands where as the race heats up

As IPL playoffs are just two matches away and two spots have already been grabbed by and Chennai Super Kings, here's a look at how the other teams are doing at the points table for the remaining two positions.

Chennai comfortably qualified for a playoff birth while Delhi defeated on Sunday to get the coveted seat after 7 years.

There is intense fight between five teams as is almost out of playoff contention. won against and they are at the fourth spot in points table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019 top players: Watch how best batsmen and bowlers have fared so far

look solid with 14 points as they are on the third spot currently. A win from remaining two matches would confirm their ticket to playoff but it would not be easy as all the teams have pulled up their socks.

Even Rajasthan Royals, who are at the seventh spot with 10 points, can make it to the playoffs if a complex equation work for them, hence they would look to grab their chance as they afce on Monday.