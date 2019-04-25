IPL 2019 top players: Watch how best batsmen and bowlers have fared so far

It has been raining runs in the 2019 (IPL 2019) season, at least for some batsmen. While of has been a highlight of the leaderboard of top batsmen in contention for the coveted Orange Cap, Delhi Capitals’ holds the same reputation among those in race for the Purple Cap.

Top batsmen



David Warner: Playing another season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner has been slaying with his bat, having scored 574 runs, with a century and seven fifties in the 10 matches played so far at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 146.05.

Jonny Bairstow: Warner's teammate and opening partner is not far behind, having hit 445 runs in 10 matches with a century and two fifties.

Chris Gayle: of Kings XI Punjab had a tough time initially in the tournament, but the southpaw from West Indies has bounced back and is now ranked third in the race for Orange cap. He has 444 runs to his name in 10 matches with his best being an unbeaten 99, besides four half-centuries this season.

K L Rahul: Behind Gayle is his teammate and opening partner K L Rahul, who has scored 441 runs in 11 games with a century and four fifties.

AB de Villiers: At number five is Mr 360 degree from Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers, who has amassed 414 runs in 10 matches with five fifties.

Top bowlers



Kasigo Rabada: In the battle for the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada has been a nightmare for batsmen throughout this season. The left-handed pacer has 23 wickets to his name in 11 matches at an average of 14.65 and an economy rate of 7.83. The bowler has had two four-wicket hauls.

Imran Tahir: At number two is of with 16 wickets in 11 matches with an economy rate of 6.23. Tahir has had one 4-wicket haul this season.

Deepak Chahar: Placed third jointly in the race is Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar, who has single-handedly taken the team towards victory with his wicket-taking ability (14 wickets in 11 matches)



Yuzvendra Chahal: Also placed third is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (14 wickets in 11 matches with a 4-wicket haul).

Mohammed Shami: Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammad Shami is also placed third with 14 wickets in 11 matches with an economy rate of 9.11.



