IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK LIVE score: Will CSK overcome the odds?
Given the recent rivalry between MI and CSK, Qualifier 1 will provide a riveting contest between two most successful teams in IPL history. Check MI vs CSK LIVE score and toss updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the first qualifier of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni will lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly make it to the IPL 2019 finals, while the losing team will get another chance in Qualifier 2. The Mumbai-based franchise seems to have all their bases covered. In Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma, they have one of the finest opening pair in IPL 2019. While the team has big hitters like Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard, who have been in top form in the death overs, their bowling boasts of having one of the best seam attacks, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga in their arsenal. On the other hand, Super Kings had to face a crushing defeat in their last encounter against Kings XI Punjab. The Yellow Brigade have shortcomings in all departments, something which skipper MS Dhoni is aware off. Head to head, Mumbai Indians have an advantage as they have won 15 out of 26 matches while Chennai Super Kings have won 11. Given the recent rivalry between MI and CSK, Qualifier 1 will provide a riveting contest between two most successful teams in IPL history.
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: MI vs CSK LIVE score
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: MI vs CSK LIVE streaming details
MI vs CSK match will start at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream MI vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
