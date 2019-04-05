IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR live score: Virat Kohli and Co desperate for first win
In head to head comparison, Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge as they have won 13 out of 22 matches, while Royal Challengers have won just nine. Check RCB vs KKR LIVE score and match commentary here
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are placed at the bottom of 2019 IPL points table after failing to win a single game in their first four IPL 2019 matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise has also been poor in every department under World’s best batsman Virat Kohli. The famed pair - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers - have failed to get going so far with Kohli also looking out of sorts as far as his captaincy is concerned. It won't be easy for the RCB to register their first win of IPL 2019 campaign against KKR. Although Knight Riders are coming off the back of a narrow defeat in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals, KKR have shown enough firepower in their armoury to unsettle any opposition on their day. In head to head comparison, Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge as they have won 13 out of 22 matches, while Royal Challengers have won just nine.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 17: RCB vs KKR live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 17: RCB vs KKR live streaming details
RCB vs KKR match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website.
