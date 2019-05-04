IPL 2019 RCB vs SRH Preview: Can Hyderabad clear final hurdle for playoffs?

In Match 54 of VIVO (IPL 2019), (RCB) will host (SRH) at in Bengaluru on Saturday. Placed at the bottom of the Points, (RCB) will look to salvage pride while (SRH) will aim to seal the final play-off berth. The Kane Williamson-led will need to forget their disappointing Super Over loss to three-time champions Mumbai Indians and need to get their act together in the must-win game. One relief for Hyderabad would be even if they lose their last game, they can still reach the playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fail to win more than one of their last two matches.





team news

The Kohli-led side has nothing to lose and will just look to play for pride after exiting from the race to the play-offs.

Kohli will certainly aim to end things on a winning note after losing eight of their 13 games. The skipper, who has amassed 448 runs from 13 games, is the leading run-getter for his side but lacked support from the other batsmen. Apart from him, de Villers has also contributed with 441 runs from 12 games.

The duo will need to leave the sad memories behind and get their act together.

Bangalore's bowling would once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Despite the wicket generally assisting batsmen in Bangalore, the host's bowlers will have to get wickets at regular intervals besides being economical.

Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

In the absence of their star batsmen -- and Jonny Bairstow-- young shouldered the responsibility in their previous game against Mumbai as he clobbered Hardik Pandya for a six in the final ball of the match to push the match into the Super Over.

Pandey played a valiant 47-ball unbeaten 71-run knock and didn't let his team miss the presence of Warner, who had consecutively scored runs for Hyderabad this season.

Along with him, skipper Williamson, all-rounder and comeback man will also need to contribute effectively.

Williamson has not been in good nick and pressure will ease for Hyderabad if he produces runs from his bat in the match.

The Hyderabad bowlers have performed well so far but will need to click as a unit against Bangalore, which boasts of batsmen like and A lot will also depend on leg-spinner and pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who have been the leading wicket takers for the Orange Army.

While Rashid has 14 wickets from 13 games, Khaleel has also been impressive with 14 scalps from just seven matches. They will need the support of the experienced

Here's the playing 11 prediction for both the teams: RCB Playing 11: Parthiv Patel (wk), AB de Villiers, (c), Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Heinrich Klaasen, Kulwant Khejroliya

SRH Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi

IPL 2019, Match 54: RCB vs SRH Live streaming details

Date and Day: May 4, 2019, Saturday.

Place: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 8:00 pm IST

RCB vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RCB vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.