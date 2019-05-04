IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Last chance for SRH to seal playoff spot
Head to head, Sunrisers Hyderabad have an edge as they won eight out of 13 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won only five. Check RCB vs SRH Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today's second match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sunrisers would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the IPL 2019 Playoffs when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers. The defeat against Mumbai Indians via Super Over must be hurting but they need to shrug it off and add two points to take their tally to 14, good enough to stay in top-4. Despite their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday night, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the Playoffs. Even if SRH lose today’s IPL match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win their last match on Sunday. On the other hand, Bangalore will look salvage their pride with a win in their last IPL 2019 match. Head to head, Sunrisers Hyderabad have an edge as they won eight out of 13 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore won only five.
RCB vs SRH match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream RCB vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
