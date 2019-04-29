IPL 2019 SRH vs KXIP LIVE SCORE: Can Warner gift a victory to Hyderabad?

-
-
In match 48 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
Kane Williamson-led SRH are on the fourth spot in IPL 2019 Points Table while R Ashwin's KXIP are placed sixth. With playoffs looming, both the teams need to win all their remaining matches to press their case.
David Warner will playing his last match of IPL 2019 as he has to join Australia's camp for the ICC World Cup 2019.
