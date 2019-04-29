IPL 2019 SRH vs KXIP LIVE SCORE: Can Warner gift a victory to Hyderabad?

In match 48 of the 2019 (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Kane Williamson-led SRH are on the fourth spot in Points Table while R Ashwin's KXIP are placed sixth. With playoffs looming, both the teams need to win all their remaining matches to press their case.

will playing his last match of as he has to join Australia's camp for the ICC World Cup 2019.



Check 2019 IPL Points table here



IPL 2019: Match 48, full scorecard