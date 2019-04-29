JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2019 » News

Timings for IPL 2019 playoffs and Women's T20 Challenge changed
Business Standard

IPL 2019 SRH vs KXIP LIVE SCORE: Can Warner gift a victory to Hyderabad?

With IPL 2019 playoffs looming, both the teams need to win all their remaining matches to press their case. Catch IPL 2019 LIVE updates here

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, SRH, David Warner
David Warner. Photo: PTI

In match 48 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Kane Williamson-led SRH are on the fourth spot in IPL 2019 Points Table while R Ashwin's KXIP are placed sixth. With playoffs looming, both the teams need to win all their remaining matches to press their case.

David Warner will playing his last match of IPL 2019 as he has to join Australia's camp for the ICC World Cup 2019.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here

IPL 2019: Match 48, SRH vs KXIP full scorecard
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY