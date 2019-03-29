IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Preview: Will Kane Williamson return to SRH playing 11?

In Match 8 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), will look to turn fortunes when they lock horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The Hyderabad based franchise would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-match show when they conceded 53 runs in last 3 overs. Bhuvneshwar along with Rashid Khan, will be eyeing to put a much-improved death bowling show against Rajasthan. However, SRH’s regular captain didn’t play the first match and it is still not clear whether he will be part of or not.

Rajasthan Royals’ campaign started on a controversial note when became the first cricketer in the history of IPL to be 'Mankaded', the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. Chasing 185, Buttler (69) was going strong for Rajasthan when a desperate Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin ran him out via the contentious method to completely change the complexion of the game. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track.

In the batting department, Buttler looked in great touch in their opener but he would look for more support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, and In particular Smith, who returned to the IPL after missing the last edition following the ball-tampering scandal, would be eyeing more time at the crease ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

In the bowling department, Dhawal Kulkarni and spinner Krishnappa Gowtham were brilliant upfront with the ball against Kings XI, but Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs. Pacer Jofra Archer, who gave away just 17 runs in his four overs, looked threatening but wickets eluded him.

too didn't have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. While the David Warner-led Sunrisers' batting looked solid, the death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR. Warner, who is in imperious form after returning to competitive cricket following the one-year ban for ball-tampering scandal, played true to his reputation, smashing 85 off 53 balls against KKR the other day.

And Sunrisers' know their chances heavily depend on Warner's success even though they also have the likes of skipper Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan in their ranks. Sunrisers' bowling unit, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, had a good outing for the most part of the match on Sunday before the Andre Russell storm blew them away in the last three overs. Needing 53 off the last three overs, Russell hammered Bhuvneshwar and before Shakib was taken to the cleaners by young Shubman Gill in the final over as Sunrisers lost the plot.

SRH playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow/WriddhimanSaha, Kane Williamson, Shakib al Hasan/Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

RR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Tripathi



IPL 2019, Match 8: Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 29, 2019, and Friday



Place: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

SRH squads: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan.

RR squads: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.