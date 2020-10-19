JUST IN
IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR: Warner becomes 1st foreign player to reach 5000 runs

IPL 2020: CSK vs RR playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

Both CSK and RR have struggled so far with just three wins from nine games. Check CSK vs RR playing 11 probables, head to head and other match details here

CSK, MS Dhoni, IPL 2020
MS Dhoni during CSK vs SRH at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 2nd October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

In match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah cricket stadium Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Both CSK and RR have struggled so far with just three wins from nine games. With the playoffs not so far away, both have a tough task ahead.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

On Saturday, both CSK and RR lost their matches against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively.

While Rajasthan still has players like Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal who have been consistent, others have not been able to match the contribution, including skipper Steve Smith.

Chennai has its own problems, skipper MS Dhoni looks completely out of touch and on top of that, injury woes keep the team tweaking its options.

Chennai may drop Karn Sharma to bring Pitush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav might get replaced by Rituraj Gaikwad.

Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here

CSK vs RR playing 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (Wk), Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

IPL 2020, Match 37: CSK vs RR Pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is likely to favour bowlers in early stages of the match with spinners coming into the picture in the middle overs.

The pitch might get slower as the match progresses and 160-170 seems like a good total considering the last two matches at the venue.

CSK vs RR head to head

Total matches: 22

CSK won: 14

RR won: 8

No result: 0

CSK vs RR Squads

Chennai Super Kings: M S Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, K M Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 08:27 IST

