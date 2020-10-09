IPL 2020 orange & Purple cap holders, team rankings ahead of DC vs RR match

-
-
In the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) is at the top of IPL 2020 points table on October 9 ahead of DC vs RR match. Delhi Capitals (DC) is at the second spot followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is at the last position on team rankings.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
The top-four teams on the IPL 2020 points table will qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of RR vs DC match the top 6 teams are as follows:
- Mumbai Indians
- Delhi Capitals
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020 Orange cap: Top five batsmenKL Rahul is currently holds the IPL 2020 orange cap with as leading run getter (313 runs) followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis and KXIP’s Mayank Agarwal.
Here are the top five batsmen in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs RR match:
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|KL Rahul
|6
|6
|1
|313
|132*
|62.6
|229
|136.68
|1
|2
|31
|10
|2
|Faf du Plessis
|6
|6
|2
|299
|87*
|74.75
|198
|151.01
|0
|3
|29
|8
|3
|Mayank Agarwal
|6
|6
|0
|281
|106
|46.83
|173
|162.42
|1
|1
|28
|11
|4
|Jonny Bairstow
|6
|6
|0
|241
|97
|40.16
|174
|138.5
|0
|3
|17
|11
|5
|David Warner
|6
|6
|0
|227
|60
|37.83
|182
|124.72
|0
|2
|19
|6
IPL 2020 Purple cap: Top five bowlers
Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada is having the Purple cap as leading wicket taker (12) of IPL 2020 followed by Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumarh (11), Trent Boult (10) and James Pattinson (9).
Here are the top five bowlers in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs RR match on October 9:
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|5
|5
|20
|150
|12
|4 for 24
|12.5
|7.5
|10
|1
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|6
|24
|196
|11
|20-Apr
|17.81
|8.16
|13.09
|1
|0
|3
|Trent Boult
|6
|6
|23.2
|183
|10
|26-Feb
|18.3
|7.84
|14
|0
|0
|4
|James Pattinson
|6
|6
|23.1
|179
|9
|19-Feb
|19.88
|7.72
|15.44
|0
|0
|5
|Mohammad Shami
|6
|6
|22.4
|193
|9
|15-Mar
|21.44
|8.51
|15.11
|0
|0
|Year
|Winner
|Runner up
|Number of IPL teams
|Orange Cap (Runs)
|Purple cap (Wickets)
|Player of the tournament
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|
Shane Watson
