IPL 2020 orange & Purple cap holders, team rankings ahead of DC vs RR match

In the 13th edition of (IPL 2020), (MI) is at the top of points table on October 9 ahead of DC vs RR match. (DC) is at the second spot followed by (SRH) and (KKR). (KXIP) is at the last position on team rankings.

The top-four teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of RR vs DC match the top 6 teams are as follows:

Orange cap: Top five batsmen

KL Rahul is currently holds the IPL 2020 orange cap with as leading run getter (313 runs) followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis and KXIP’s Mayank Agarwal.



Here are the top five batsmen in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs RR match:





POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 KL Rahul 6 6 1 313 132* 62.6 229 136.68 1 2 31 10 2 Faf du Plessis 6 6 2 299 87* 74.75 198 151.01 0 3 29 8 3 Mayank Agarwal 6 6 0 281 106 46.83 173 162.42 1 1 28 11 4 Jonny Bairstow 6 6 0 241 97 40.16 174 138.5 0 3 17 11 5 David Warner 6 6 0 227 60 37.83 182 124.72 0 2 19 6

IPL 2020 Purple cap: Top five bowlers

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada is having the Purple cap as leading wicket taker (12) of IPL 2020 followed by Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumarh (11), Trent Boult (10) and James Pattinson (9).

Here are the top five bowlers in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs RR match on October 9:



