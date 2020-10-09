JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, DC vs RR: Delhi eyes top spot on points table today
Business Standard

IPL 2020 orange & Purple cap holders, team rankings ahead of DC vs RR match

Ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2020 match on October 9, KXIP's KL Rahul holds the orange cap while DC's pacer Kagiso Rabada is having the purple cap. In IPL 2020 points table, Mumbai Indians is at the top

IPL 2020 | Indian Premier League | IPL Champions

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

KL Rahul after missed a catch during SRH vs KXIP IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 8th October 2020. Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI
KL Rahul after missed a catch during SRH vs KXIP IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 8th October 2020. Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

In the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) is at the top of IPL 2020 points table on October 9 ahead of DC vs RR match. Delhi Capitals (DC) is at the second spot followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is at the last position on team rankings.

The top-four teams on the IPL 2020 points table will qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of RR vs DC match the top 6 teams are as follows:

  • Mumbai Indians
  • Delhi Capitals
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 Orange cap: Top five batsmen

KL Rahul is currently holds the IPL 2020 orange cap with as leading run getter (313 runs) followed by CSK’s Faf du Plessis and KXIP’s Mayank Agarwal.


Here are the top five batsmen in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs RR match:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 KL Rahul 6 6 1 313 132* 62.6 229 136.68 1 2 31 10
2 Faf du Plessis 6 6 2 299 87* 74.75 198 151.01 0 3 29 8
3 Mayank Agarwal 6 6 0 281 106 46.83 173 162.42 1 1 28 11
4 Jonny Bairstow 6 6 0 241 97 40.16 174 138.5 0 3 17 11
5 David Warner 6 6 0 227 60 37.83 182 124.72 0 2 19 6

IPL 2020 Purple cap: Top five bowlers


Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada is having the Purple cap as leading wicket taker (12) of IPL 2020 followed by Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumarh (11), Trent Boult (10) and James Pattinson (9).

Here are the top five bowlers in IPL 2020 ahead of DC vs RR match on October 9:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Kagiso Rabada 5 5 20 150 12 4 for 24 12.5 7.5 10 1 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah 6 6 24 196 11 20-Apr 17.81 8.16 13.09 1 0
3 Trent Boult 6 6 23.2 183 10 26-Feb 18.3 7.84 14 0 0
4 James Pattinson 6 6 23.1 179 9 19-Feb 19.88 7.72 15.44 0 0
5 Mohammad Shami 6 6 22.4 193 9 15-Mar 21.44 8.51 15.11 0 0
Purple and orange cap holders in IPL history along with IPL champions:

Year Winner Runner up Number of IPL teams Orange Cap (Runs) Purple cap (Wickets) Player of the tournament
2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (692) Imran Tahir (26) Andre Russell
2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 Kane Williamson (735) Andrew Tye (24) Sunil Narine
2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiants 8 David Warner (641) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26) Ben Stokes
2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Virat Kohli (973) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23) Virat Kohli
2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 8 David Warner (562) Dwayne Bravo (26) Andre Russell
2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab 8 Robin Uthappa (660) Mohit Sharma (23) Glenn Maxwell
2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 9 Michel Hussey (733) Dwayne Bravo (32) Shane Watson
2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings 9 Chris Gayle (733) Morne Morkel (25) Sunil Narine
2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 Chris Gayle (608) Lasith Malinga (28) Chris Gayle
2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians 8 Sachin Tendulkar (618) Pragyan Ojha (21) Sachin Tendulkar
2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 Mathew Hayden (572) RP Singh (23) Adam Gilchrist
2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 8 Shaun Marsh (616) Sohail Tanvir (22) Shane Watson

First Published: Fri, October 09 2020. 17:44 IST

