IPL 2020: DC vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.
Delhi Capitals has lost four consecutive games as its batting line up failed to live up to the expectations. The bowlers are having a hard time too because the batsmen hasn't been able to put up a defending total for the side.
On the other hand, RCB has also lost its last three games in the IPL. The team has one of the best batting line up and wicket takers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar but it somehow hasn't been able to post a win.
Now with an almost do or die ahead of them, both RCB and DC have a tough task ahead as a lot is at stake.
DC vs RCB playing 11 prediction
Delhi Capitals
Ajinkya Rahane/Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj
IPL 2020, Match 55: DC vs RCB Pitch report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium helps pacers in the initial overs adn spinners too get into the picture in the middle overs. Dew is likely to play its part hence both the skippers would look to win the toss and chase.
Anything between 160-180 would be an ideal score on the ground.
DC vs RCB head to head
Total matches: 24
RCB won: 14
DC won: 9
No result: 1
DC vs RCB Squads
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa
