IPL 2020, Match 29: SRH vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
MS Dhoni's CSK is in search of a much-needed win as they fall behind others in the playoffs race while David Warner's SRH would look to inch ahead in the IPL 2020 Points Table.
While this may not be a high scoring match, considering the nature of the pitch in Dubai, both Dhoni and Warner would look to use their bowlers to restrict the opposition.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 29, SRH vs CSK cricket match:
When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match take place?
The SRH vs CSK IPL match will be held on October 13, Tuesday.
Where will the SRH vs CSK IPL match be played?
The venue for SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the SRH vs CSK IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 29 between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time SRH vs CSK toss will take place?
The SRH vs CSK live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the SRH vs CSK IPL match live?
The SRH vs CSK IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between SRH vs CSK?
You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
