IPL 2020, Match 37: CSK vs RR live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 37 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah cricket stadium Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday.
The match is crucial for both the teams as a loss in this clash could dash their slim play-off hopes.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points table in the eight-team competition. The two struggling teams have six points from nine games, but the defending champions are placed above on the net run rate.
With just five matches each remaining for both the teams, the road ahead is definitely going to be a tough and tricky one, and they know that they cannot afford any more lapses from hereon.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Both teams lost their respective last matches on Saturday. While the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side lost to table toppers Delhi Capitals by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by seven wickets by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 37, CSK vs RR cricket match:
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match take place?
The CSK vs RR IPL match will be held on October 19, Monday.
Where will the CSK vs RR IPL match be played?
The venue for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the CSK vs RR IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 37 between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time CSK vs RR toss will take place?
The CSK vs RR live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs RR IPL match live?
The CSK vs RR IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs RR?
You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
