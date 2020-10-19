IPL 2020, Match 38: KXIP vs DC live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

DC will have a psychological advantage in the clash as KXIP has a long way to secure a place for the plyoffs. However, the KL Rahul-led side showed enough grit and determination against Mumbai Indians on Sunday to snatch a victory adn gain two crucial points.

Come Tuesday, KL Rahul-led side would look to clinch another crucial win to keep the playoffs hopes alive.

Facing Delhi would not be an easy task, however, as the side sits on top of the Points Table on the back of clinical show throughout the series.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 38, KXIP vs DC cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The KXIP vs DC IPL match will be held on October 20, Tuesday.

Where will the KXIP vs DC IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the KXIP vs DC IPL match?

The Match 38 between vs will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time KXIP vs DC toss will take place?

The KXIP vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs DC IPL match live?

The KXIP vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs DC?

You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.