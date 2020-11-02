IPL 2020, Match 55: DC vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
In match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.
Both DC and RCB are at a crucial juncture as a loss here would almost close the doors for playoffs while a victory here would assure a berth.Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
It would have been tough to imagine both DC and RCB struggling at this stage of the tournament but it has come after dismal performance from both sides.
Both the teams cannot afford another slip and Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer would be wary of it. However, RCB would go into this contest as favourites as the sides has fared better than DC.
DC vs RCB playing 11 prediction
Delhi Capitals
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 55, DC vs RCB cricket match:
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?
The DC vs RCB IPL match will be held on November 2, Monday.
Where will the DC vs RCB IPL match be played?
The venue for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the DC vs RCB IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 55 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time DC vs RCB toss will take place?
The DC vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs RCB IPL match live?
The DC vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between DC vs RCB?
You can watch the live streaming of DC vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
