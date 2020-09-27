IPL 2020, Match 9: RR vs KXIP toss prediction, live telecast details

The match 9 of between (RR) and (KXIP) at Sharjah is likely to be a run fest as both have registered thumping victories in their respective previous clashes and would to make a full use of short boundaries. In the previous IPL match at Sharjah, a total of 33 sixes were hit in all while 10 balls got lost in the empty stands.

Both KXIP and the Royals would look to build a winning momentum.



With Sanju Samson already in fine form, will also have the service of Englishman Jos Buttler who missed the first match due to quarantine rules as he reached the UAE separately with his family.

He is expected to open alongside Yashashvi Jaiswal while Steve Smith will take David Miller's position in the batting order. Tom Curran and Jofra Archer will again complete the four-player overseas quota.

For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul slammed a century in its last match against RCB. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and West Indian Sheldon Cottrell led the pace-bowling department quite well for KXIP while the likes of leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin grabbed three wickets apiece against RCB.



