IPL 2020: Players have made peace with life in bio-bubble, says Kohli

(RCB) skipper on Thursday said players have made peace with life in a bio-bubble, embracing it as cricket in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kohli said the fact that the upcoming edition of the (IPL 2020) will bring smiles to many watching all the action from around the globe would motivate the players despite having to play in front of empty stands in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The starts Saturday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.



"We all have become more accepting of the situation around us. That would not have been the case when you have so many options of like I can go out for a coffee...do whatever I want at any time of the day. Acceptance is the biggest change that I have experienced," Kohli said during a webinar on RCB paying tribute to 'Covid Heroes'.

The webinar also had RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala, senior wicketkeeper batsman and Devdutt Padikkal.

"Even in this bio bubble, the first time we spoke was about being appreciative of the things that are in front of you. We have accepted that this is what we need to do.

"We are part of the bio bubble and these are the things we can afford to do. So I think all of us have become really relaxed in this environment now because of that acceptance. I haven't seen people getting sad or upset here...everyone has had a smile on their faces," Kohli said.

(L-R)Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel

(RCB) players will sport jerseys saying "My Covid Heroes" all through the 13th edition of (IPL 2020) to honour professionals battling the pandemic.

The slogan honouring the "Covid Heroes" will be printed on the back of the playing as well as the training jerseys, the team announced on Thursday.

"RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season's first RCB match," said RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala during a virtual event.

"Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field," said Churiwala.