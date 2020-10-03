IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Kohli becomes 1st player to score 5,500 runs in IPL

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has crossed yet another record in his stellar IPL career. Kohli scored unbeaten 72 runs against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday to cross 5,500 runs in Indian Premier League.
Kohli reached the 5500 runs in IPL during RCB vs RR match at Abu Dhabi, when he hit Jaydev Unadkat towards long-off for three runs and crossed 70-run mark in the match. Kohli is at the top of all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history.
In 181 IPL matches, he has scored 5,500 runs at an average of 37.19 with a strike rate of 131.12. So far Kohli has smashed 480 fours and 190 sixes, including 5 hundred and 36 fifties, in IPL. His best score in the Indian Premier League is 113.
Virat Kohli is followed by Suresh Raina, who withdrawn himself from IPL 2020, and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.
Suresh Raina has accumulated 5368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14, including one century and 38 fifties. His best performance in IPL is 100 not out.
Rohit Sharma, who is at the 3rd spot on IPL all-time batsman leaderboard, has amassed 5068 in 192 matches at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 131.26, including one century and 38 fifties.
IPL all time leaderboard:
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avgq
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|181
|172
|26
|5430
|113
|37.19
|4,141
|131.12
|5
|36
|480
|190
|2
|Suresh Raina
|193
|189
|28
|5368
|100*
|33.34
|3,914
|137.14
|1
|38
|493
|194
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|192
|187
|28
|5068
|109*
|31.87
|3,861
|131.26
|1
|38
|444
|204
|4
|David Warner
|130
|130
|17
|4821
|126
|42.66
|3,403
|141.66
|4
|44
|467
|184
|5
|Shikhar Dhawan
|162
|161
|21
|4648
|97*
|33.2
|3,729
|124.64
|0
|37
|531
|97
