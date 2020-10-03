IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Kohli becomes 1st player to score 5,500 runs in IPL

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has crossed yet another record in his stellar IPL career. Kohli scored unbeaten 72 runs against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday to cross 5,500 runs in Indian Premier League.

Kohli reached the 5500 runs in IPL during RCB vs RR match at Abu Dhabi, when he hit Jaydev Unadkat towards long-off for three runs and crossed 70-run mark in the match. Kohli is at the top of all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history.

In 181 IPL matches, he has scored 5,500 runs at an average of 37.19 with a strike rate of 131.12. So far Kohli has smashed 480 fours and 190 sixes, including 5 hundred and 36 fifties, in IPL. His best score in the Indian Premier League is 113.

Virat Kohli is followed by Suresh Raina, who withdrawn himself from IPL 2020, and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Suresh Raina has accumulated 5368 runs in 193 matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14, including one century and 38 fifties. His best performance in IPL is 100 not out.

Rohit Sharma, who is at the 3rd spot on IPL all-time batsman leaderboard, has amassed 5068 in 192 matches at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 131.26, including one century and 38 fifties.

IPL all time leaderboard:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avgq BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 181 172 26 5430 113 37.19 4,141 131.12 5 36 480 190
2 Suresh Raina 193 189 28 5368 100* 33.34 3,914 137.14 1 38 493 194
3 Rohit Sharma 192 187 28 5068 109* 31.87 3,861 131.26 1 38 444 204
4 David Warner 130 130 17 4821 126 42.66 3,403 141.66 4 44 467 184
5 Shikhar Dhawan 162 161 21 4648 97* 33.2 3,729 124.64 0 37 531 97

First Published: Sat, October 03 2020. 19:12 IST

