IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

Considering how their previous outings have been, the match between Rajasthan Royals
(RR) and Kings XI Punjab
(KXIP) looks like a high-voltage clash. Then add-on the short boundaries of Sharjah cricket ground, the venue for the RR vs KXIP match. The top order is putting runs on the board for both the teams and then they have a bowlers who have proved their mettle early into the tournament. Rajasthan would be boosted by the return of Jos Buttler, who was not available for selection in the RR previous game due to extra quarantine period. Buttler may replace David Miller in RR playing 11.
The ninth match of IPL 2020
at Sharjah is likely to be a fierce clash as KL Rahul-led KXIP has everything it needs to be a force to reckon with. It demolished Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in every area, be it batting, bowling, or even fielding. Skipper KL Rahul
slammed a century, the first of IPL 2020
while the duo of Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cottrell removed RCB's top order. It will be tough for Rajasthan Royals
to tame Punjab.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last clash with Sanju Samson and Steve Smith's brilliant fifties. On top of that they have Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia who can make batting tough for any batsmen.
RR vs KXIP playing 11 prediction
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi
IPL 2020, Match 9: RR vs KXIP Pitch report
Sharjah has small boundaries so we may expect a high-scoring match between RR and KXIP. The flat wicket would favour batsmen and doesn't have much to offers to bowlers. The top order of both Rajasthan Royals
and Kings XI Punjab
would look to make the most of powerplay restrictions.
RR vs KXIP head-to-head
Total matches: 19
RR won: 10
KXIP won: 9
No result: 0
Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith
(C), Ankit Rajpoot Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Jos Buttler
(W) Mahipal Lomror Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag Sanju Samson Shashank Singh Shreyas Gopal Varun Aaron Robin Uthappa Jaydev Unadkat Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat Akash Singh Kartik Tyagi David Miller Oshane Thomas Anirudha Joshi Andrew Tye Tom Curran
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul
(C) (W), Arshdeep Singh Chris Gayle Darshan Nalkande Krishnappa Gowtham Hardus Viljoen Harpreet Brar Jagadeesha Suchith Karun Nair Mandeep Singh Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Mujeeb Ur Rahman Murugan Ashwin Nicholas Pooran Sarfaraz Khan Glenn Maxwell Sheldon Cottrell Deepak Hooda Ishan Porel Ravi Bishnoi Jimmy Neesham Chris Jordan Tajinder Singh Simran Singh
