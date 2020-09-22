IPL 2020: Under-strength Rajasthan Royals hope to upset in-form CSK

If there were ever an award for being understated, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would probably win it every year. Teams are hyped up, teams are written off — the Royals somehow always find themselves in the middle, neither inspiring hope nor inviting ridicule.

But today they’ll be in glaring focus, when they launch their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), among the top dogs in the competition. Any doubts about CSK’s declining squad and their ability to deal with big-name absentees were dispelled after the emphatic win over Mumbai Indians ...